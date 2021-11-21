Soggy conditions will continue on Sunday in some spots

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Soggy conditions will continue on Sunday as an onshore wind continues to bring in ample moisture.

The main impact will be locally heavy rainfall that could lead to some flooding. We are in a marginal threat for excessive rainfall this weekend. The Treasure Coast has a higher chance of rain compared to Palm Beach County.

Northeasterly winds will pick up again, so boaters and beachgoers should beware.

A strong cold front will push through Monday night, turning windy and much colder for Tuesday. Morning lows in the 50s, and highs in the low to mid 70's. Skies will sunny.

Temps moderate by Thanksgiving, staying very comfortable with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid-60s.

Tuesday through Friday will feature nice late November weather for South Florida with mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions.