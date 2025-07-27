Sizzling Sunday with dangerous heat

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another hot and humid day under hazy sunshine.

High temperatures in the lower 90s with heat indices near 100-105.

A heat advisory is in effect for Okeechobee county through 7 PM this evening due to heat indices surpassing 105 for a few hours his afternoon.

The Saharan dust continues to linger into Monday. This means the hot, humid and hazy trend will continue. Highs in the lower to middle 90s with heat indices near 105. The heat will be dangerous.

Hazy sunshine expected along the coast. An isolated storm firing up along the sea breeze can't be ruled out for the later afternoon.

A few more storms are possible Tuesday, but it is mainly a dry day with sunshine. Highs in the lower 90s persist.

Wednesday is a similar day to Tuesday with a few storms likely in the afternoon along eh sea breeze. Highs again in the lower 90s.

It starts to become more active on our radar for the later end of the week and into the weekend as a low pressure system starts to sink south and digs in the southeast. Expect a few more isolated to scattered likely showers and storms Friday through Sunday.