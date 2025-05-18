Sizzling Sunday kicks off sun, sweat, and soaring temps through midweek

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This Sunday will be another day in the 90s with sunshine above. Make sure you stay cool in the afternoon, whether it is taking advantage of the AC or staying in the shade.

Heat indices will be nearing the triple digits. It will be very important that you stay well hydrated in this kind of heat.

The 90s will continue into the work week. The dry pattern will continue until the later end of the week.

High temperatures will remain in the lower 90s under plenty of sunshine. Water conditions will be fairly flat with a moderate rip current risk.

Wednesday we near record breaking heat ahead of our Thursday cold front. High temperatures are forecast in the lower to middle 90s. The forecast high for West Palm is 94 degrees. The record is 96.

Thursday a cold front will trigger isolated showers to thunderstorms across South Florida. It will not be a washout, but some can be strong to severe.

A few isolated thunderstorms can't be ruled out early Friday too. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s on Friday with lower humidity. It will be a touch breezy with wind speeds near 15 mph.

Saturday will be splendid! Low humidity and cooler. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s with sunny skies.