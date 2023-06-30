Sizzling summer temperatures continue this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another hot and humid day is in store on Friday with feel-likes temperatures up to 105 degrees in the afternoon.

Friday's forecast high temperature is 93 degrees with only a few sea breeze storms developing in the afternoon.

The coverage of storms will be isolated Friday and through the weekend, and that's why rain chances will remain relatively low at 30%.

Afternoon high temperatures will soar to the low and mid 90s, not just today, but also through the Fourth of July holiday.

More moisture returns early next week, but there will also be some Saharan Dust sweeping over parts of southern Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico. This will cause hazy skies next week.

The chance of storms will go up by Monday, giving our areas inland storms in the late afternoon.

Expect the same forecast on Independence Day. The first half of the day will be partly sunny and hot with highs in the mid 90s.

We're watching an area of showers and storms in the central Atlantic Ocean that has a low chance to develop as this area tracks northward toward Bermuda. This is an impact for Bermuda and the surrounding Atlantic waters. The rest of the tropical Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf are calm.