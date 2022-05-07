Sizzling Mother's Day weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hot weather with record or near-record highs are expected both today and tomorrow.

The record high for today in West Palm Beach is 95 set back in 1967.

A southwest wind will cut off the seabreeze so it'll be quite hot even at the beaches this weekend.

A cold front is moving south through north Florida this morning and will approach the Treasure Coast by midday and the Palm Beaches this afternoon firing up some scattered showers & t'storms.

There's a marginal risk (1/5) of seeing severe weather and some storms could contain damaging winds, hail, and heavy downpours.

The front won't move all the way through until later tomorrow so Mother's Day will be another hot one due to continued west to southwest winds.

Drier, more pleasant weather will be with us for the beginning of the work week with highs in the lower 80s for Monday and Tuesday.

A coastal low pressure system is expected to form near the Carolinas and drift south toward the Florida peninsula increasing our chances for showers, storms, and increasing winds from Wednesday through Friday.

Today: Hot and windy, scattered storms, possibly severe. highs: 90-95 Winds: SW 15-25

Tonight: Clear and warm. Lows: 70-75 Winds: W10

Tomorrow: (Mother's Day) Sunny and hot, a few isolated storms late. Highs: 90-95 Winds: W 15-20

