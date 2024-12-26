Watch Now
Showery, mild pattern then new year's week cold fronts

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Thursday, the first day of Kwanzaa, will feature muggy air and rain gear.

High temperatures will be the warmest this week near 80. I would keep the umbrella close by as isolated showers can't be ruled out due to the stationary boundary draped over the area.

Friday will feature a few more showers across the area. Highs remain in the upper 70s with an onshore breeze.

This pattern will rinse and repeat itself into the weekend. High temperatures don't budge too much as we continue to stay in the upper 70s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

The following week will feature more shakers and movers, as in cold fronts.

We will deal with a series of cold fronts providing rain chances for the beginning half. The later half of the week will be much cooler, but sunshine will be returning to South Florida.

