Showery and Breezy weekend forecast with mild temps

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Friday will feature a few more showers across the area — especially during the afternoon and evening hours. A few isolated thunderstorms can't be ruled out - however most convection will stay out over the warm Atlantic waters.

Afternoon high temps stay above average, in the upper 70s with an onshore breeze.

This pattern will continue through the weekend. Saturday will be on the soggy side with 50% chance for scattered showers. High temperatures stay above average this weekend as we continue to stay in the upper 70s.

Warm temps continue through the end of the year — before a cool front is forecast to push south next Thursday. Low temps will drop back into the 50s with high temps in the low 70s.

Higher instability and moisture will give us a 40% chance of showers Friday through Monday - with drier air moving in by Tuesday.

Rainfall totals through the weekend look to range from about a quarter to one inch.