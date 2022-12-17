Showers this weekend, arctic front next weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's an interesting weather pattern the next 7 days to say the least!

It'll be mild with showers around for part of the weekend, still mild through midweek with pretty good rain & storm chances later Tuesday into early Wednesday, then the "main event"...

the season's first arctic cold front by the end of the week!

For us, that will mean lows in the 40s by Christmas weekend so if you're wearing that ugly Christmas sweater maybe have a jacket handy too!

In the meantime, highs will be in the 70s through much of the week with overnight lows mostly in the 60s.

A stationary front to our south will kick up some showers today, then a disturbance moving along that front will increase the rain chances tonight.

Clearing settles in tomorrow afternoon with our next disturbance increasing our chance of showers & storms by midweek.

Bitter cold air is pooling over southern Canada right now and is poised to move south and make it's way all the way down to the Gulf coast by next weekend.

Stay tuned for updates on that as we fine-tune the forecast in the days ahead.

TODAY: Showers around, mild. Highs: Mid 70s Winds: NE 10

TONIGHHT: Periods of rain, scattered storms likely. Lows: Lower 60s Winds: Light

TOMORROW: Showers early, some afternoon clearing. Highs: Mid 70s Winds: NNW 10

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs: Upper 70s

