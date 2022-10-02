Showers, then clearing up later today

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Low pressure just off the South Florida coast will push a few showers in before drier air returns with increasing sunshine later today.

Several weak fronts & disturbances are on tap this week but the air is relatively dry and these systems are weak so overall rainfall will be minimal through the next 5-7 days.

In fact, really nice early October weather will be with us through much of this upcoming week which is exactly what we need as we continue to recover and clean up from the impacts of Ian.

Speaking of the tropics, there's nothing to be concerned about through the next 7 days locally.

A disturbance near Africa might become a tropical depression this week but it's expected to curve to the north far away from any land.

Remember we still have two months to go in hurricane season so always be prepared and don't let your guard down.

TODAY: Showers near the coast, then clearing. Highs: Mid 80s

TONIGHT: Clear and pleasant. Lows: 65-70

TOMORROW: Sunny and warm. Highs: Mid to upper 80s

TUESDAY: A few showers late in the day. Highs: Mid 80s