Showers, storms this weekend; all eyes on central Caribbean Sea right now

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — All eyes are on the central Caribbean Sea where Tropical Storm Ian is chugging along to the west at 14 mph this morning.

Rapid strengthening into a hurricane is expected by Sunday night and additional strengthening to a major hurricane (category 3+) is possible by early next week as it heads toward or along the western Florida coast.

The computer models have shifted a little bit west taking the strongest impacts away from the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast but it's way too soon to say if this trend will continue so prepare for the worst with the potential for damaging winds and significant flooding by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hurricane hunters will fly in and continue to investigate and computer model data will become more consistent and reliable.

In the meantime, a stationary front lies across central Florida and this will trigger scattered showers & storms this weekend, some of those storms could be strong especially each afternoon.

There are currently no watches or warnings in effect for South Florida, yet, but it's likely we'll see some sort of watch or warning by later Sunday or early Monday.

Today: Scattered showers & storms. Highs: Mid 80s

Tonight: Scattered showers & storms, Lows: Mid 70s

Tomorrow & Monday: Periods of showers & storms around. Highs: Upper 80s

Tuesday: Possible tropical storm or hurricane conditions.