Showers possible through the late afternoon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s, partly cloudy and some passing showers.

This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s, heat index values in the mid-90s, partly sunny with some on-and-off showers through the late afternoon.

Tomorrow, highs in the upper 80s, a teensy drop in humidity with plenty of sunshine and only a slim chance for an isolated shower.

Sunday, a cool front moves into the area and that could bring us some rainfall. Highs in the mid-upper 80s.

Monday-Tuesday, drier air filters in and the humidity drops a little more. Highs down to the mid-80s and rain chances remain low.

By the middle of next week, moisture increases and humidity creeps back up. Scattered showers and storms in the forecast with highs in the mid-80s.