Showers possible as a stalled front moves across the area

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 60s and mid-upper 50s along the Treasure Coast. This afternoon, highs in the upper 70s, a mix of sun and clouds, showers and some spotty downpours possible as a stalled front moves across the area.

Tomorrow-Friday, highs in the upper 70s. Slightly drier with more sunshine as high pressure settles in for a couple days.

Over the weekend, another front moves in and stalls out over the area, bringing in a few showers. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.

By next week, a cold front moves in and pushes all the way through by Tuesday night. Ahead of the front Monday and Tuesday, scattered showers possible. Highs in the low 80s, then back to the 70s by Tuesday with drier air settling in by Wednesday.

