Showers near the coast in the mornings, moving west for the afternoons

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s with some spotty showers near the coast. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits with a couple of isolated inland showers and storms. Tonight, some dotted showers near the coast with lows in the mid-upper 70s.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 90s, heat indices in the triple digits. Scattered showers near the coast through the early afternoon then pushing west throughout the day.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

For the weekend, highs in the low 90s and with the humidity it will feel like the triple digits. We're under the same weather pattern with morning coastal showers, followed by afternoon inland showers and storms. A little dust moves in making way for hazy sunshine.

Early next week, highs in the low 90s. Scattered storms possible with higher chances across our inland communities.

By midweek, models are hinting at another wave of Saharan dust. If this comes to fruition, rain chances will lower, and skies will become hazy once again. Highs in the low 90s.

