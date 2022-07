Showers and t'storms, flooding possible

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A tropical wave moving through today will keep our rain & storm chances high with localized flooding possible.

Models indicate most of this moves away by mid-afternoon.

Highs should remain just under 90 degrees depending on when or if skies partially clear later today.

The wave is farther west tomorrow but we're still on the wet side of it so rain & storm chances remain elevated mainly in the afternoon.

High pressure expands across South Florida along with Saharan dust for Tuesday through Friday.

Highs back into the low to mid 90s, rain chances down to 20% for midweek.

The tropics are quiet.

TODAY: Showers & t'storms, locally heavy downpours likely through mid-afternoon. Highs: Upper 80s Winds: SSE 10-20

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy. Lows: Upper 70s Winds: SSE 10

TOMORROW: Hot sun followed by afternoon/evening storms. Highs: Lower 90s Winds: SE 10-15

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hazy, hot. Isolated storms. Highs: Low to mid 90s. Heat Index 105. Winds: SE 10-15