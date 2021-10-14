Showers and storms with heat index values in the mid-90s

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s and showers and some locally heavy downpours towards the coast through the early afternoon. This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s, heat index values in the mid-90s. Showers and storms drifting west throughout the day.

Tomorrow, passing showers with highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday, a pleasant day on tap with morning lows in the low 70s and highs in the upper 80s, mostly sunny with less humidity.

Sunday, a cool front moves into the state and some storms possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday, drier air filters in and the humidity drops a little more. Highs down to the mid-80s with a slim chance for a few isolated showers.

