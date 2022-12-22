Showers and storms possible Thursday ahead of holiday cold front

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Dense fog to start the day on Thursday. A dense fog advisory for Okeechobee and Indian River counties is in effect through 9 a.m.

Once the fog burns off, we're partly sunny and warm. Highs near 80. By the evening, a few showers and storms will move through. Some could be strong to severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a Marginal Risk of severe storms. The biggest threat will be damaging winds with an isolated tornado. About a 30% chance of showers and storms, so most are dry.

Friday is warm with highs near 80. But by the evening hours, the cooler and breezy air moves in and temperatures will drop quickly.

A freeze watch is in effect for Okeechobee County Friday night.

Lows on Saturday morning will be in the 30s and 40s. Wind chill factor in the 20s for the Treasure Coast and 30s for the Palm Beaches.

On Saturday and on Christmas, highs will be 15 to 20 degrees below average with highs in the 50s. Sensitive plants and animals will need to be brought inside.