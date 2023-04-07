Showers and storms possible this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another warm and breezy day across South Florida on Friday. Highs in the mid 80s, gusty easterly wind, and mainly dry.

As we head into the weekend, rain chances will be increasing.

A front will finally push into the state and bring us some much needed rainfall. The front will stall on us and eventually an area of low pressure will form along it.

This will keep us in a long duration wet pattern. Not a drought buster, but at least for several days rain will be in the forecast.

On Saturday, we could have a few showers and storms form. 20 to 30%. Highs in the mid 80s.

Easter Sunday is a bit damper. Dry during the morning, then a few afternoon scattered showers and storms. 40%. Low 80s.

Monday through Wednesday is when we can pick up most of the rain. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Mainly cloudy skies with off and on showers and storms. Roughly two to three inches of rain in this time frame.