Showers and storms developing this Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A hot and humid day with isolated storm chances.

It will be a day with highs in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. A seasonal afternoon.

We have a nice southeasterly breeze that will allow for showers and storms to start near the coast by 2 PM.

We will be tracking scattered showers and the threat of storms this afternoon from our inland communities to the coast.

It will not be a complete washout, but it will be more troublesome than yesterday.

Monday will be the hottest day of the week with triple digit heat indices. Isolated storms are in the forecast with a mix of sun and clouds. Most of the storms will be along the coast due to the sea breeze setup in the afternoon.

Tuesday the rain chances become more isolated and shift further inland. It will still be hot with highs in the lower 90s and triple digit heat indices.

Wednesday will be a similar pattern to Tuesday.

As we near the following weekend, rain chances start to increase. A weak upper level trough will likely increase instability and bring us the moisture we need to trigger more showers and storms and help out the drought monitor.