Severe weather threat over next few days

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures running in the mid-upper 70s under partly cloudy skies and breezy winds. This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s, but feeling like the 90s with the humidity. Afternoon showers and storms possible, focused along the Treasure Coast and some of those storms could be strong to severe.

Tomorrow, starting off the day dry with temperatures in the 70s, then numerous showers and storms likely picking up in the afternoon. Most of the area is under a level 2/5 risk of severe storms, meaning we could see scattered severe storms on Saturday. Stormy weather could even continue into the night on Saturday.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Sunday, highs in the low 80s, scattered afternoon showers and storms and some isolated severe storms possible.

Next week, starting off the week with highs in the low - mid 80s, then warming up into the upper 80s by the middle of the week. We're a little drier by next week.