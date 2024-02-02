Severe weather possible Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — More clouds for Friday, but still expect pleasant conditions Friday and Saturday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

A low pressure system moves across the northern Gulf of Mexico and south with strong storms moving into our area Sunday late morning or early afternoon.

The severe threat for Sunday is at a marginal risk for now, a level one out of five. This means isolated severe storms are possible.

WPTV WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Feb. 2, 2024.

Scattered showers and/or storms again for Monday and Tuesday as another system moves across Florida. Temperatures behind the front will fall below average.

By Tuesday, temperatures will be much cooler with blustery winds.

Afternoon temperatures will drop from the upper 70s on Sunday to 60s by Tuesday.