Seasonable Saturday with a few showers

WPTV
Posted at 5:22 AM, Mar 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-02 05:22:33-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Saturday will be partly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Slim rain chances throughout the day. There won't be a washout by any means, however, we are keeping a close eye on Sunday.

We have an interesting weekend set up.

A stationary boundary remains north of us on the surface level. In the upper levels, we are going to experience some troughing, which essentially means we should prepare for clouds and showers.

This front will act as train tracks for weak low pressure systems to ride along. This will lead to more activity come Sunday.

We will be tracking showers with scattered thunderstorms by Sunday late morning throughout the day.

It won't be a complete washout, but I'd suggest having a pack up plan if any lingering water will ruin your outdoor plans.

As we head into this next workweek, we will continue to have rain chances keep us company.

Rain chances will increase come Wednesday with the threat of scattered thunderstorms.

Temperatures will remain seasonable with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s each day.

