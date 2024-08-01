Scorching Thursday, Heat Advisories take over

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Temperatures heating up even more for Thursday afternoon. Forecast highs will reach low 90s with heat indices above 105 degrees.

Heat Advisory are in effect for Thursday from Lake Okeechobee to Treasure Coast and to the Palm Beaches.

At the beach, the surf remains calm with low risk of rip currents in the Palm Beaches and a moderate risk for the Treasure Coast. Another nice day for boating with a light chop and no advisories. The UV index is extreme.

Storms can still pop-up along the seabreeze boundary but the chance is low and coverage is isolated for today.

Rain chances creep up again starting Friday then widespread showers and storms are possible anytime Sunday and Monday of next week. This is due to a tropical disturbance that will surge tropical moisture over the Sunshine state later in the weekend.