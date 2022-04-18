Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon ahead of cold front

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 70s and a few dotted showers for the morning drive. This afternoon, highs in the mid-upper 80s, scattered showers and storms developing ahead of a front. Some of those storms could be strong - severe.

Tomorrow, some showers possible in the morning, but sunshine for the afternoon. Highs a little cooler in the low 80s.

Wednesday - Thursday, highs in the low 80s, mostly sunny and breezy with low humidity.

Friday- weekend, rain chances increase with more of an onshore flow developing across the area. Highs in the low-mid 80s and the humidity creeping back in and staying breezy.

