Scattered thunderstorms for Sunday mainly after 3 p.m.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sunday, highs in the low 90s with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. We'll see isolated thunderstorms develop along the seabreeze by late morning-early afternoon. From there, an uptick in thunderstorm activity by late-afternoon continuing through the evening as storms move southwest to northeast. Most of the rain should taper off around 8PM. Tonight, partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid-upper 70s.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 90s with afternoon - evening showers and storms moving northwest to southeast. Wave heights come down as Lee pulls away and dissipates in the North Atlantic.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Tuesday- Thursday, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Passing showers, with mainly inland afternoon storms.

Friday-Saturday, slightly drier air pushes in and only some storms in the forecast. Highs in the upper 80s. May even see the humidity drop a little by next weekend. By the end of the work week, wave heights and the threat for rip currents increase once again as Nigel spins in the Atlantic. This storm will stay away from the U.S. but will have impacts on our beach and boating plans once again.