Scattered Sunday storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This Sunday morning will feature a few isolated passing showers on the radar. An isolated storm with intense rainfall and lightning can't be ruled out.

It will still be warm and muggy outside with highs in the lower to middle 80s and a southeasterly breeze.

This disturbance will bring us scattered showers and storms beginning near the end of lunchtime, 1 PM.

It won't be a complete washout, but prepare to see rain at some point later today. We will monitor the radar through the remainder of your Sunday into early Monday morning.

Our greatest threats will be downpours, localized flooding, damaging wind gusts and potential down bursts of wind.

A Marginal (Level 1) threat for severe storms has been issued for almost all our viewing area with the exception of a few pockets.

The rain and storm threat will continue into Monday.

It is a similar setup with a few scattered showers in the morning. The day will end with scattered showers and storms for the late afternoon and evening.

It won't be as threatening as Sunday's rain event.

The sun will return on Tuesday with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

The rest of the week will be windy, warm and humid. Isolated showers can't be ruled out.

High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s each day with partly cloudy skies.

Wind speeds will near 20 mph from the southeast. We will maintain breezy wind conditions throughout the following weekend.