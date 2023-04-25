Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Scattered storms Tuesday, severe threat will continue Wednesday

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of April 25, 2023.
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, April 25, 2023.png
Posted at 5:50 AM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 05:50:09-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tuesday will be another stormy day with the threat of isolated severe storms this afternoon through tonight.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Most showers and storms have dissipated and are offshore this Tuesday morning, but new showers will form later in the morning along the coast, and a few could intensify to thunderstorms.

There is also some rain moving from the west coast that could sneak in later this morning over inland areas.

But the worst of the weather will spark in the afternoon and evening hours, but could last through tonight.

Once again, there is a marginal risk for severe storms from the Treasure Coast to the Palm Beaches. Isolated severe storms could produce damaging winds gusts of 45 miles per hour or higher, hail, lots of lightning, and localized flooding. Waterspouts and an isolated tornado are possible.

The stormy pattern remains as plenty of moisture and unstable atmosphere remains through the rest of the week.

Also, high temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s the next two days, then the upper 80s starting at the end of the week.

A front is forecast to pass through later Sunday which will help to lower rain chances and bring back drier air behind the front by early next week.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Small end of week groundswell

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019