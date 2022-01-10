Scattered storms to start your week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Heavy rain along coastal PBC this morning. Thunderstorms just offshore. The morning rain should push to our east by 7 a.m.

This afternoon the skies clear and we go partly cloudy. A cool front to the north will move into the area later in the day.

We could see some showers and maybe a thunderstorm as it moves across the region this evening.

Highs today will be around 80. It's a bit humid as well.

Tomorrow the front pushes to the south, but ample moisture will hang around. The winds will go NE and push in clouds and quick showers at times.

The front will cool us off and lower the humidity too, but it will be windy for a few days. Highs will be in the low to mid 70's.

By Thursday another shot of cool air will move across SFLO. Lows will mainly be in the 40's and highs around 70.

In fact, temps should run below average for the extended period.