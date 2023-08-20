Scattered Storms Sunday Morning, Then Drier Afternoon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A tropical wave is moving across South Florida.

Showers and storms will move through with it, mainly on Sunday morning.

As we head into the afternoon, drier air moves in as the wave pushes of to the west.

Highs today will be in the upper 80's. The winds will pick up a bit as well.

Much drier air returns for the workweek. Low rain chances. Highs look seasonal.

But it stays breezy as a strong area of high pressure builds to the north.

In the Tropics:

Tropical Depression #6 is battling wind shear and dry air. Should dissipate on Monday.

There are 4 other waves we are watching in the Atlantic.

All have a moderate to high chance of development.

None expected to affect us here in Florida.