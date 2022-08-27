Scattered storms, some could be very heavy in spots

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A stagnant weather pattern will allow for deep tropical moisture and scattered showers & t'storms to develop over most of the area this weekend.

Steering currents are light/weak so any storms that form will drift slowly to the west but might turn back closer to the coastal sections later today.

Torrential downpours are possible with some of these heavier storms but no severe weather is expected.

Little day-to-day change is expected through the middle of next week with computer models hinting at some relatively drier/more stable air arriving after that.

In the tropics a couple of waves in the Atlantic have a 20%-30% chance of development over the next 5 days but neither poses a threat to the U.S. yet.

We're coming up on the statistical peak of the season in the next couple of weeks so don't be surprised if activity ramps up quickly soon.

TODAY: Hot and humid, scattered showers/storms near the coast meandering farther inland. Highs: Lower 90s

TONIGHT: Showers fading, then warm and muggy. Lows: Near 80

TOMORROW & MONDAY: Good chance of showers/storms, especially just inland. Highs: Near 90

