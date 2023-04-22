Scattered storms popping up later today

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — While most of our weekend looks dry, we won't get away completely free of any showers & t'storms.

Our best chance for getting that rain will be after 5PM both today and tomorrow as a weak front moves in and stalls.

it won't affect our temperatures however as we'll top out in the upper 80s both days.

It looks like a potentially very wet week coming up next week as the front stalls and waves of low pressure move across the peninsula from the Gulf of Mexico.

Timing each of these disturbances is difficult so just expect at least a chance for showers and t'storms each day next week which could leave us with several inches of rain when all is said and done later in the week.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

TODAY: Dry and warm much of the day, scattered storms by evening. Highs: Upper 80s Winds: SSE 10-15

TONIGHT: Early showers, clearing. Lows: Upper 60s Winds: SW/NW 5

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, isolated storms late (inland). Highs: Upper 80s Winds: E 10