Scattered storms, mainly west of I-95 this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's a typical rainy season forecast for the weekend with hot sun, building clouds, and scattered afternoon storms likely.

Most storms will stay away from the beaches and to the west of I-95 today and tomorrow.

It looks like the hottest weather of the season will arrive next week thanks to a southwesterly flow of air cutting off the seabreeze and with limited storm chances to cool us off we're expected to soar into the middle 90s by the middle of the week.

There are no significant weather-makers on the horizon through the middle of next week so only hit and miss scattered showers & storms are expected through much of next week.

In the tropics, things are expected to remain quiet through the next 5-7 days

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot & humid. Scattered PM storms mostly inland. Highs: 90 Winds: NW/SE 10

TONIGHT: Clear, warm & muggy. Lows: 75 Winds: S 5

TOMORROW: Hot and humid, scattered afternoon storms. Highs: Lower 90s Winds: ESE 10