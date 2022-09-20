Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Scattered storms, mainly moving west later in the day

Scattered storms, mainly moving west later in the day
Posted at 5:18 AM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 05:18:35-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s with a few showers near the coast for the morning commute.

This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s, with scattered storms, mainly moving west later in the day.

Tonight, lows in the mid-upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Tomorrow, a similar weather day with highs in the upper 80s-low 90s and afternoon showers and storms.

Thursday and Friday, highs in the low 90s, more sunshine with lower rain chances as drier air settles in for a couple of days. Wave heights increasing especially along the Treasure Coast.

For the weekend, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s with scattered showers and storms and big swells across east coast beaches.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Will Fiona bring swell

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019