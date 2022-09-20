WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s with a few showers near the coast for the morning commute.

This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s, with scattered storms, mainly moving west later in the day.

Tonight, lows in the mid-upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow, a similar weather day with highs in the upper 80s-low 90s and afternoon showers and storms.

Thursday and Friday, highs in the low 90s, more sunshine with lower rain chances as drier air settles in for a couple of days. Wave heights increasing especially along the Treasure Coast.

For the weekend, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s with scattered showers and storms and big swells across east coast beaches.