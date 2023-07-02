Scattered storms but not a washout

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's a very typical summer forecast for South Florida the next few days with hot sun, high humidity, and scattered showers & t'storms around.

While widespread severe weather is not expected, any storms that develop will be slow-movers with heavy downpours so don't be surprised if a few local flood advisories are issued due to street flooding later today.

Tropical moisture will linger allowing for a few scattered storms with heavy downpours through the 4th of July but most of these will occur around midday before tracking off slowly to the west and away from us by late afternoon and evening.

This means it looks good for local fireworks shows for the 4th of July this Tuesday evening.

Rain and storm coverage is expected to increase later in the week as a disturbance moves in by Thursday and Friday and possibly lingers right into the weekend.

The tropics are quiet and local marine conditions are uneventful right now.

However, there's a high risk of rip currents for Treasure Coast beaches so be extra careful there and only swim at guarded beaches.

TODAY: Hot and humid, scattered showers & storms. Highs: Lower 90s Winds: E 10

TONIGHT: Fair, warm, and muggy. Lows: Upper 70s Winds: Light

TOMORROW & TUESDAY: Midday storms moving well inland. Highs: Lower 90s. Winds: SSE 10

