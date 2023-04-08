Scattered storms at times for Easter weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A very warm and humid Easter weekend is on tap for us.

While some scattered showers are possible during the morning hours, most of the impactful showers & storms will be later in the afternoon today and tomorrow.

Otherwise it'll be mostly sunny, in the mid to upper 80s both days.

Not a washout by any means but do keep an eye out for some of those scattered storms later in the day.

Most of our rain the next 7 days will come next week between Wednesday & Friday.

Computer models say better than 2" could fall later next week hopefully putting a bit of a dent in the drought.

There are currently no advisories for the boaters and beach-goers today but watch out for cloud to ground lightning later today.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, very warm. Scattered PM storms. Highs: Upper 80s Winds: SE 10

TONIGHT: Scattered showers & storms, Lows: Near 70 Winds: SSW 10

TOMORROW: Showers & storms mainly later in the day, some could be strong. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: NW 15

