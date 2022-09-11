Scattered storms around mainly this afternoon, highs in the 90s again

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's shaping up to be a soggy week ahead, especially the second half of the week as a front moves in from the north and stalls across central Florida.

This will set the stage for widespread showers and t'storms later this week, good news for areas that have been so dry.

In the meantime we're looking at some scattered showers and t'storms, mainly during the afternoon hours today through Tuesday as the seabreeze comes in off the ocean and clashes with the hot air over the peninsula.

There's no sign of mother nature lowering the thermometer yet although clouds and widespread rain should help cool us off a bit later in the week.

In the tropics it's pretty quiet...for now.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot. Scattered afternoon t'storms likely. Highs: Lower 90s Winds: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Becoming clear, warm, and muggy. Lows: Mid 70s Winds: Light

TOMORROW: Continued hot and humid, scattered afternoon t'storms. Highs: Lower 90s Winds: ESE 5-10

