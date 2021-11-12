Scattered showers with the potential for flooding in some spots

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies and a few showers around. This afternoon, highs in the low-80s, a mix of sun and clouds and scattered showers with the potential for some flooding in some spots. The WPC has placed parts of coastal Palm Beach County under a level 1/4 risk for excessive rainfall.

Tomorrow, cloudy with peeks of sunshine and a few showers. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday, morning temperatures in the upper 50s - low 60s and highs in the mid-upper 70s. Mostly sunny with low humidity.

Early next week, the cooler and drier air sticks around. Monday morning will be the chilliest with lows down to the mid-upper 50s. Highs in the mid-upper 70s early next week with breezy winds.

By the middle of next week, moisture increases ahead of our next front and rain chances go up. Highs in the low 80s.