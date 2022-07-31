Scattered showers then sunny

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Showers impacting some coastal spots this morning will give way to mostly sunny, breezy, hot weather with any showers/storms moving off to the west toward the Gulf of Mexico by afternoon with little change in this pattern expected through midweek.

Saharan dust will be with us through much of the week so our rain/storm chances will remain less than normal for this time of the year.

Computer models say a disturbance could head this way later in the week bumping up rain chances and coverage then.

The tropics remain quiet with no development expected through the next 5 days.

If you're heading to the beach today be aware the risk of rip currents is high especially during low tide between 3PM-5PM.

Only swim at guarded beaches and stay close to the lifeguard stands!

TODAY: Scattered morning showers, then mostly sunny, breezy. Highs: Lower 90s Winds: ESE 15-20

TONIGHT: Scattered showers, warm and humid. Lows: near 80 Winds: ESE 5-10

TOMORROW: Morning showers, then mostly sunny. Highs: Lower 90s Winds: ESE 10-15

