WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Scattered showers possible Sunday, about a 30% chance, so not everyone will see them.
Otherwise, afternoon highs will be in the low 80s with partly sunny skies.
High pressure will build offshore, and we will see more of a summertime pattern.
Winds will be SSE over the next few days and as a result it will be warm and muggy with
highs running several degrees above average.
MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast
Monday- Tuesday, starting off the day in the upper 60s and highs in the low 80s.
Some showers possible. Mainly on Monday. The humidity starts to build.
Wednesday-Thursday, morning temperatures warming into the low 70s and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s. Muggy and warm with some isolated showers.