Scattered showers possible Sunday

Posted at 8:10 AM, Dec 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-05 08:11:51-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Scattered showers possible Sunday, about a 30% chance, so not everyone will see them.

Otherwise, afternoon highs will be in the low 80s with partly sunny skies.

High pressure will build offshore, and we will see more of a summertime pattern.

Winds will be SSE over the next few days and as a result it will be warm and muggy with

highs running several degrees above average.

Monday- Tuesday, starting off the day in the upper 60s and highs in the low 80s.
Some showers possible. Mainly on Monday. The humidity starts to build.

Wednesday-Thursday, morning temperatures warming into the low 70s and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s. Muggy and warm with some isolated showers.

