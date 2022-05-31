Scattered showers possible, inland storms could be severe

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s for the Palm Beaches and low 70s for the Treasure Coast with some spotty showers moving in from off the Atlantic. This afternoon, highs in the mid-upper 80s with scattered showers and storms. Some of those inland storms could be strong to severe. SPC placing parts of Okeechobee County and inland Palm Beach County under a level 1/5 threat for severe storms.

Tomorrow, highs in the mid-upper 80s. Scattered rain near the coast through the early afternoon, then rain moving west towards the lake by late-afternoon.

Thursday and Friday, highs in the mid-upper 80s with some PM showers/storms.

Saturday's forecast will be rest on what happens with the potential tropical disturbance. For now the forecast calls for the likelihood of showers and storms. Heavy rain could pile up and lead to flooding in spots.

Sunday, most of the models show this area of low pressure pushing away from the state, helping to dry things out. Still could run into some wraparound moisture. Highs in the mid-upper 80s.

Early next week, drier with the help of some more Saharan dust. Highs in the upper 80s.