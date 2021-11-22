WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low 70s and upper 60s inland under partly cloudy skies and some patchy fog for the morning commute. This afternoon, highs in the low 80s, scattered showers possible as a cold front moves in, then clearing this evening before another front moves in tonight triggering the chance for another round of dotted showers.

Tomorrow, morning temperatures in the upper 50s-low 60s and afternoon highs in the mid-70s. Breezy with lots of sunshine

For the middle - end of the work week, lows down to the 50s-low 60s and highs in the mid-upper 70s. Mainly dry with a slim chance for an isolated shower and low humidity.

For the weekend, another front sweeps in on Saturday reinforcing the cooler drier air.

