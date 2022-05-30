Scattered showers expected on Memorial Day

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-70s and upper 60s for the Treasure Coast with spotty showers. This afternoon, highs in the mid-upper 80s, a mix of sun and clouds and scattered storms possible mainly moving west by late-afternoon.

Tomorrow and Wednesday, highs in the mid-upper 80s, scattered showers and storms possible and some of those storms could be strong - severe. SPC has us under a level 1/5 threat of severe storms.

Thursday and Friday, highs in the mid-upper 80s, some storms possible, but a bit drier.

For the weekend, an area of low pressure will push closer to the peninsula. The EURO has it moving over Florida, which would mean higher rain chances and abundant rainfall, while the GFS places the system south of Florida, which would put us in the dry slot of the system, meaning lower rain chances and lower rainfall totals. Adjustments will be made to the weekend forecast. For now, we will go with the chance for scattered showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s.