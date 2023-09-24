Scattered showers and thunderstorms on Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A surface trough will help pump in plenty of moisture throughout the day. We'll start off the day with coastal rainfall and temperatures in the low-mid 70s. This afternoon, increasing scattered showers and storms with highs in the mid-upper 80s.

Tomorrow and Tuesday, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible with plenty of moisture across South Florida.

Wednesday - Friday, highs in the mid-upper 80s. An unsettled weather pattern expected through the week as a front stalls out across the state.