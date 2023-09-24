Watch Now
Scattered showers and thunderstorms on Sunday

Storms increase through the afternoon with some heavy downpours and the potential for lightning
Posted at 9:23 AM, Sep 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-24 09:23:57-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A surface trough will help pump in plenty of moisture throughout the day. We'll start off the day with coastal rainfall and temperatures in the low-mid 70s. This afternoon, increasing scattered showers and storms with highs in the mid-upper 80s.

Tomorrow and Tuesday, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible with plenty of moisture across South Florida.

Wednesday - Friday, highs in the mid-upper 80s. An unsettled weather pattern expected through the week as a front stalls out across the state.

