WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Partly sunny this morning with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing again late this afternoon/early evening. Highs near 90.

Over the weekend a similar pattern with scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon. Slightly less coverage each day. Highs near 90.

Early next week decreasing rain chances and more sunshine. Highs near 90.

In the tropics, Larry will continue to strengthen and grow into a large intense hurricane. Right now it looks to re-curve well east of the US and stay a fish storm. Only effects will be swells started mid next week for the northern Treasure Coast and Central Florida.

Area in the Caribbean has a brief low chance to develop when it reaches the SW gulf.

Wave that just came off Africa is losing it's chance to develop, just a low chance as it will encounter strong upper level winds behind Larry.