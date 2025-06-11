Scattered showers and storms, tropical downpours

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Alerts: None

An increase in tropical moisture will bring rain/storm chances up the next couple days. Morning showers coming in along the coast, then afternoon thunderstorms developing along the seabreeze as it pushes inland in the afternoon/evening.

Wednesday a surge of tropical moisture moves in increasing rain chances even further. Morning showers pusing in along the coast, then scattered showers and storms with heavy downpours will be developing inland throughout afternoon/evening and moving west toward the lake. Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: A few morning coastal showers, then showers and storms developing inland and moving toward the lake. Highs in the upper 80s.

Friday-weekend: Another plume of saharan dust starts to move in, rain chances decrease but still remain in the scattered category. Highs continue near 90. and the heat index will be over 100.