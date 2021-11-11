Watch
Scattered showers and storms possible through later tonight

Posted at 5:37 AM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 05:37:05-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures running in the upper 60s-70s with some showers moving in from offshore. This afternoon, highs in the low 80s, scattered showers and storms possible through later tonight.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 80s, a mix of sun and clouds and another round of scattered showers and storms as a cold front approaches late in the day through early Saturday.

Saturday, morning lows in the mid-upper 60s and highs in the low 80s. Some passing showers possible as another front passes by late Saturday - Sunday.

Sunday, cooler and drier air moves in. Morning lows in the upper 50s - low 60s and highs in the mid-upper 70s.

Cool, sunny weather continues through early next week. Morning lows in the low 60s and highs in the mid-upper 70s.

The low moving across the Atlantic and away from the US has a medium chance of development.

