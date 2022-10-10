Watch Now
Scattered showers and storms drifting west throughout the day

Posted at 5:57 AM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 05:57:41-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 70s with some isolated showers near the coast.

This afternoon, highs in the mid-upper 80s and scattered showers and storms drifting west throughout the day. Tonight, lows in the mid-upper 70s with some spotty showers into the night.

Tomorrow and Wednesday, isolated morning coastal showers followed by afternoon inland showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday, highs in the upper 80s with PM showers and storms as a front starts to push into Florida.

Friday, wet weather to start the day with slow clearing as the front passes. Highs in the low-mid 80s.

For the weekend, pleasant weather returns behind the front. Morning lows in the mid-upper 60s and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s, mostly sunny with low humidity.

