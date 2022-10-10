WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 70s with some isolated showers near the coast.

This afternoon, highs in the mid-upper 80s and scattered showers and storms drifting west throughout the day. Tonight, lows in the mid-upper 70s with some spotty showers into the night.

Tomorrow and Wednesday, isolated morning coastal showers followed by afternoon inland showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Thursday, highs in the upper 80s with PM showers and storms as a front starts to push into Florida.

Friday, wet weather to start the day with slow clearing as the front passes. Highs in the low-mid 80s.

For the weekend, pleasant weather returns behind the front. Morning lows in the mid-upper 60s and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s, mostly sunny with low humidity.

