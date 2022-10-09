Scattered showers and storms around for much of the week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Keep the umbrellas handy, a moist easterly flow will allow for scattered showers & storms today and each day through much of the upcoming week.

A cold front is expected to move through later in the week and bring in some drier air by Friday and into the weekend.

There might be some minor coastal flooding especially during times of high tide due to the full moon today and tomorrow.

Hurricane Julia made landfall this morning in eastern Nicaragua and will create landslides and mudslides for portions of Central America the next few days with the system emerging into the Pacific Ocean by midweek.

It's quiet across the remainder of the tropics and no new development is expected through at least the next 5 days.

TODAY: Scattered showers & storms. Highs: Mid 80s

TONIGHT: Scattered showers around. Lows: Mid 70s

TOMORROW-WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers & storms each day. highs: Mid 80s, Lows: Mid 70s

