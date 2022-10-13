Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Scattered showers and storms ahead of a weak cold front

Scattered showers and storms ahead of a weak cold front
Posted at 5:53 AM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 05:53:46-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s and low 70s inland with some showers for the morning drive. This afternoon, highs in the mid-upper 80s with scattered showers and storms ahead of a weak cold front.

Tomorrow, some morning showers to start the day as the front slides across the area, but clearing skies throughout the afternoon. Highs in the low-mid 80s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Saturday - Monday, highs in the mid-upper 80s with a little less humidity and a slim chance for a spotty shower.

Next week, another front starts to move in triggering the chance for scattered showers and storms on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Small weekend windchop

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019