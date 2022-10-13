WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s and low 70s inland with some showers for the morning drive. This afternoon, highs in the mid-upper 80s with scattered showers and storms ahead of a weak cold front.

Tomorrow, some morning showers to start the day as the front slides across the area, but clearing skies throughout the afternoon. Highs in the low-mid 80s.

Saturday - Monday, highs in the mid-upper 80s with a little less humidity and a slim chance for a spotty shower.

Next week, another front starts to move in triggering the chance for scattered showers and storms on Tuesday and Wednesday.