Scattered showers and a few t'storms today, some could be heavy.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A classic late-August weather pattern continues to hang tough with heat, humidity, lots of tropical moisture, and a light steering flow.

Although widespread heavy rain is not expected, some slow-moving showers/storms could cause some local street flooding in a few spots.

Most of the showers/storms will be near/along the coast this morning before moving off to the west (slowly) by afternoon as a weak seabreeze develops.

In between the showers/storms we'll see some hot sunshine taking our highs into the lower 90s.

Little change is expected through tomorrow with more showers/storms around mainly in the morning before they move off to the west by afternoon.

Models are hinting at some drier air arriving by Tuesday-Wednesday so rain chances come down a bit heading into midweek.

In the tropics there are 4 hotspots we're watching but none of them is an immediate threat to land in the next 5 days.

There are no imminent threats to Florida or the U.S. through the upcoming week but things are definitely becoming more active!

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

TODAY: Hot and humid, scattered showers/storms mainly this morning. Storms moving inland this afternoon. Highs: Lower 90s

TONIGHT; Warm and muggy. Lows: 75-80

MONDAY: Good chance of showers/storms, especially in the morning. Highs: Near 90.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, scattered showers/storms around. Highs: Lower 90s

