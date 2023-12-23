Scattered rainfall with highs in the 70s for the weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Saturday, highs in the low-mid 70s, breezy winds with scattered rainfall through the early afternoon and drier with more sunshine by 2PM.

Tomorrow, morning rainfall with mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Highs in the mid-upper 70s with breezy winds.

Monday (Christmas), mostly cloudy skies with scattered rainfall on-and-off rainfall. Highs in the mid-upper 70s and breezy winds.

Tuesday and Wednesday, a bit warmer with highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. A cold front begins to move in and this will trigger the chance for scattered rainfall.

Thursday, morning rain, then slow clearing with cooler temperatures. Highs down to the upper 60s-low 70s.

Friday, chilly to start and cool for the afternoon. Morning lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. Sunny skies and mainly dry.